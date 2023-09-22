South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Nowra's HMAS Albatross celebrates diamond jubilee after 75 years, 2023

By Jaclyn Bollock
Updated September 22 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nowra locals and dignitaries recently gathered to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the commissioning of the Navy's only air station and largest operational base, HMAS Albatross.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.