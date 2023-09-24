Marcia Hines has been a key player in the Australian music scene for more than 50 years.
Yet while spending so long in an industry renowned for churning out people with addictions, scandals, and headline-grabbing personal problems, Marcia has somehow maintained her grace and dignity.
"In the very beginning of my career my mother lived with me, and I would never want to embarrass my mother, and I would never want my mother to read something untoward about me, and I think that kept me very real," she said.
"I was brought up well, and I think those kind of things really do help you in life, and I had really good role models around me as I grew up as a kid.
"And then when I came here I was very lucky to be around people like Reg Livermore and John Waters and people like that, and you aspire to be as good as them.
"I've always had a good work ethic from my parents, and that's helped me immensely."
Since her arrival on our shores as a fresh-faced 16-year-old in 1970, Marcia has become one of Australia's most enduring musical stars.
She arrived from Boston for what was planned as a six-month stay, performing in the musical Hair.
But that was followed by the role of Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar which ran for three and a half years, producing the song I I Don't Know How to Love Him which has featured in some of her recordings
That was start of a magical few years for Marcia, and it seemed everything she touched turned to gold.
There was hit after hit with From the Inside, Fire and Rain, I Just Don't Know What To Do, What I Did For Love, You, I've Got The Music In Me and Something's Missing among a string of songs that roared up the charts.
Those songs and many more will be ringing out at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Saturday, November 4 when she brings her Still Shining tour to Nowra.
The name of the tour and her latest album Still Shining: The 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collection is a quiet nod to her longevity in the music industry, harking back to her first couple of albums Marcia Shines in 1975 and Shining in 1976.
It focuses on the biggest hits from her 26 albums.
The stage show will also feature 20 of those songs, along with two new ones from the soon to be released album The Gospel According to Marcia.
"I try to cover most of what I've recorded - plus two new songs," Marcia said.
"It's nice, it's a journey"
It also features Marcia's famed connection with the audience, saying she speaks "quite a lot" during the performance
The tour is an unusual one, with a strong focus on performing in regional areas.
"It's really nice to be going to the rural areas, because I think people really do appreciate you a lot more than the big city centres," Marcia said.
There is also space between shows, as part of her efforts to keep her voice in top condition - a key consideration after so many years performing.
"I'm an instrument, so I try to take care of the instrument that is me."
Marcia said that started when she spent six months training in opera when she was just 14.
While opera was not the music path she wanted to follow, "I learnt of lot of techniques they taught me about breathing and how important it is to warm up before you go on stage, and I live by that," she said.
Rest and recovery are also important.
"The older you get, the more clever you get when doing it - knowing you must rest at certain times, warm up at certain times, the processes you have to go through."
But even with that preparation and so many performances under her belt, "I still get terribly nervous when I work, because so many things could happen."
Marcia said she was lucky to be surrounded by the people who allowed those things to happen.
"I've been very, very blessed," she said.
"I've always had a really good team around me, and I've had the same manager all my career, and he's not really my manager - he's my brother.
"We talk about things and we work out things and he constantly helps me to reinvest myself."
That support means Marcia still "adores" singing and performing.
"It's a great way to live - I wake up in the morning and I'm really excited about what the day holds," she said.
She loved seeing audience members mouthing the words as she sang, and said she was often moved by hearing stories about how her music had been part of key moments in people's lives.
"It's amazing to be part of the tapestry of people's lives," she said.
"It makes my heart feel very good. It means that somewhere along the line my music has meant something to them.
"The older you get the more you tend to appreciate the gift you've been given."
Marcia will be listening to more stories and signing autographs after the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre show on November 4.
