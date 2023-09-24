Thousands of school children have become the unofficial ride testers at Jamberoo Action Park ahead of its opening weekend of the season.
Students from St Josephs were among the masses on Tuesday who enjoyed time out for the end-of-school term, which marketing manager Grant Wright said was a nice prelude to the water park opening to the public on Saturday, September 23.
The ride which will seem the newest, he said, would be the Stinger, which has had all the bells and whistles added to it in the off-season.
It involves standing in a drop box, having the floor released from under you, and letting gravity do its thing as you zoom through the slide.
"We're bringing that to life through the promise of a truly hair-raising experience, quite literally your hair does stand on end when you are dropped, and the floor falls out from underneath you," Mr Wright said.
The Stinger is one of the "zero gravity" rides suited to thrill-seekers and adrenaline junkies, as part of the velocity Falls precinct.
But the park will continue to grow in years to come, as the "Kangaroo Island" master plan eventually comes to fruition.
"There's other things in the pipeline for Jamberoo depending on how the season goes - funds are a big part of it," Mr Wright said.
"The future developments are all part of the Kangaroo Island master plan, which was formulated several years ago, and has so far seen rides like Banjo's Billabong, the Funnel Web, Perfect Storm and more recently Velocity Falls, the Stinger and the Octoracer."
Season passes are available from $199 (ages four and up), children aged three and under are free.
Daily children's tickets (aged four to 12) and seniors (aged 60 and over) start at $59, while adults (aged 13 to 59) start at $69.
More details are at: www.jamberoo.net.
