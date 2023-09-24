South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Students from St Joseph's in Albion Park 'unofficial testers' ahead of Jamberoo Action Park opening

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
September 24 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of school children have become the unofficial ride testers at Jamberoo Action Park ahead of its opening weekend of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.