South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Budget

We detail what the state budget offers the South Coast

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama MP Gareth Ward has hit out at the state budget, saying it offers little other than planning. File photo.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward has hit out at the state budget, saying it offers little other than planning. File photo.

Kiama MP Gareth Ward has hit out at this week's state budget, saying it showed none of Labor's promises to the region would start construction in this term of government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.