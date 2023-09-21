Kiama MP Gareth Ward has hit out at this week's state budget, saying it showed none of Labor's promises to the region would start construction in this term of government.
Rather than getting on with delivering projects, Mr Ward said the state government "will only drip-feed planning money and not deliver real results".
Instead, there will be years devoted to planning.
"More 'planning money' is not 'doing money'," Mr Ward said.
"Labor MPs have misled electors into believing they would actually get things done, when none of their major election commitments will start work this term," he said.
"Labor said work on the Dapto M1 access ramps would start on day one, but the budget confirmed only $1 million for planning money and not a cent to start construction this term," Mr Ward said.
"The same goes for the East Nowra Sub Arterial. Again, only $1 million allocated for planning for a project Labor said would start on day one," he said.
"Again, not a cent to start construction this term."
However South Coast MP Liza Butler rejected the claim.
She confirmed the $12 million allocated for the ENSA included $1 million for planning in the coming tear and $4 million for continued planning over the following two years, based on Shoalhaven Council's recommendation that it would take three yeas to properly plan the road.
However a further $7 million was in the budget to start early work on the project in the fourth year, Ms Butler said.
Mr Ward said the Bomaderry High School community had been let down by the budget, which provided "just over $1 million" towards the school's major upgrade.
"This is particularly concerning as all the planning money has already been delivered and I was expecting the allocation of around $40 million in this budget to get on with providing the facilities that students and staff were expecting," Mr Ward said.
"Having secured a commitment to upgrade Bomaderry High School, I will be pursuing this matter with the Minister in Parliament."
Legislative Council member Dr Sarah Kaine confirmed the budget allocation of $1.68 million to Bomaderry High School's upgrade, describing it as "a great result for the Bomaderry community".
Ms Butler said the funding was "more than just planning money, that's building money".
She said there was only eight months left in this financial year before the next budget would be delivered, and the short time frame interrupted by the Christmas break meant a reduced chance to get things done.
The budget spoke of upgrading several schools including Ulladulla and Vincentia Highs and Milton and Ulladulla Public Schools, redeveloping part of the former Shoalhaven Anglican School site for education, and building a new school in the South Nowra or Worrigee area,
But Ms Butler said, "The planning for Vincentia, Ulladulla, Milton and the Anglican School will take place in the eight months we have left of this year, and further works will begin in the following year.
"It would be unfair to say to the community that shovels will be in the ground when we've only got a few months until the next budget," she added.
"It's totally unrealistic."
However work to relocate the Budawang School to part of the former SAS site was continuing, Ms Butler said, while discussions were planned with local primary secondary schools about uses for the rest of the site.
Ms Butler said a $7.5 million allocation to Milton Hospital was "really great for the community".
While that money centred on providing a CT machine for the hospital and upgrading the community cancer centre, Ms Butler said it would start with $500,000 of planning to determine where the scanner should be placed given staff and patient flows, what upgrades were needed at the cancer centre, and prepare for a return of birthing services.
Also in the budget is money to continue upgrading the intersection of Jervis Bay Road with the Princes Highway, $55.2 million to continue work on the Nowra Bridge project, and $10 million for the Milton-Ulladulla Bypass.
Ms Butler said she would be bringing Regional Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison to the South Coast in coming weeks to talk to people in Milton, Ulladulla and Burrill Lake about the bypass.
There is also an extra $4.6 million for Shoalhaven Council to carry out urgent road repairs, with Ms Butler saying the money would be handed over in November.
Another $5 million has been provided to build shared pathways in Kioloa, Callala, Myola, Dolphin Point, Narrawallee and Old Southern Road, Nowra.
