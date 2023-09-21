Umbilical Brothers bringing their distracting new show to Nowra

Do you love staring at screens? Are you staring at a screen right now? You should get out more...
Specifically to a show that has an enormous screen smack-bang in the middle of it.
Australia's beloved comedic duo The Umbilical Brothers are set to take the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre stage, in their latest show The Distraction.
The Umbilicals are here for you and in their new show, they take the energy of live performance and the spectacle of cinema and smash them together into a new show performed simultaneously on stage and on the big screen.
It's like nothing you've ever seen, and nothing they've ever done, and it will blow your mind way more literally than you are expecting. The Distraction: enabling your screen addiction.
They haven't just broken down the rules of theatre; they've invented a new theatrical multiverse, where unbelievable human performances meet special-effects wizardry.
Catch the Umbilical Brothers on Friday, October 6, at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre.
Tickets are available online or at the box office.
