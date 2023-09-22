The Manyana Wanderers and Sussex Inlet Seahawks closed out their strong seasons with premiership clinching wins over the Shoalhaven Heads-Berry Sharks.
Both games came right down to the wire, with the game well and truly in the balance until the final whistle, played under tough, hot and windy conditions in South Nowra.
It initially looked dicey for Manyana with Heads coming out incredibly strong.
The Sharks went up 2-0, but the Wanderers were not ready to go down. They fought and clawed their way back to hit the equalising goal right before the final whistle.
Going into extra time, both sides put everything on the line, but the end result was a scramble in the Heads goal that was put away by the Wanderers to ice the match and win the premiership.
Robert Barrett, Samuel Duffy, and Billy Zappas secured goals in the match for Manyana, while for Heads, Chris Priest and Tyler Simmonds both found the back of the net.
It was a similar story for Sussex Inlet, who broke in through Stephen Crehan to secure a 1-0 lead and then staved off a hungry Sharks side for the remainder of the match to hold on to win the premiership.
Reflecting on the match, Seahawks manager Ben Whipp said it was a classic finals match filled with grit and grind from both teams.
"We came out strong from the whistle and got on top real early in the game," he said.
"After ten minutes we had three really good chance but didn't manage to put them away."
"After that came a pretty typical hard fought grand-final with both teams having good periods of play."
"The difference being one of the the best strikes for goal you will see."
The run for the Seahawks was exceptionally impressive, considering Sussex hadn't won against any of the top three sides all season heading in.
So to go through and win against all of them without conceding a goal the whole time was a pretty special achievement for the club.
"The backline was outstanding, which allowed the team to play so freely in attack and the tactical masterclass by coach Macca to play Steve Crehan in a more advanced position for the first time all year proved to be a master stroke with him scoring the goal and being a threat all game," Whipp said.
"It was amazing to see so much blue in the stands, it's something as a club we are so proud of."
"We are one of the smaller clubs but each year when we are playing finals footy our crowds are the biggest, same as Thursday night when our ladies took out the over 30s, the stands were full of blue."
"Couldn't be more proud of our club and town."
