The HSC exams start on Wednesday, October 11, and Shoalhaven libraries are doing their bit to help students prepare.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Libraries in Nowra, Ulladulla and Sanctuary Point are extending their opening hours on October 4 and 5 to give HSC students some extra study time.
Library staff will be on hand to help with accessing resources and information at each venue, and will supply pizzas and snacks.
READ MORE:
However the extended hours will be restricted to HSC students, who will need to arrive before the library's official closing time, and show their student ID.
Sports are limited, so students need to book in by contacting their local library.
The study sessions are running on October 4 from 6pm to 8pm at the Nowra Library, and 4.30 to 6.30pm at the Ulladulla Library.
In Sanctuary Point Library they are being held from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, October 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.