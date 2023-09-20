Campfires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuels have been banned in state forests between Nowra and the Victorian border.
State forests have introduced the ban from Friday, September 22, due to an elevated bushfire risk under the forecast of hotter, drier weather.
Visitors planning to camp in NSW State Forests during Spring and Summer are asked to plan ahead and bring gas appliances for cooking.
However the use of gas appliances will also be banned on days when the Rural Fire Service declares a total fire ban.
The ban on campfires and barbecues using wood, charcoal or other solid fuels will remain in place until further notice.
