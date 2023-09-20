RFS volunteers have extinguished a small fire that started on private property along Woollamia Road, Falls Creek today (Wednesday, September 20).
The fire was kept to an area of about 30 metres by 30 metres, despite high temperatures and strong winds.
It started just before 3.30pm, with an RFS spokesperson saying while the cause was not known, it was not suspicious.
It burnt an area of grass near a dam, before being extinguished just after 4pm.
There were also reports of a fire at Bewong, but when investigations could not find any trace of a fire, the report assumed to have been prompted by smoke haze.
