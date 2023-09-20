South Coast Register
RFS crews quickly extinguish small fire at Falls Creek

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 20 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:51pm
Rural Fire Service crews worked quickly to extinguish a small fire at Falls Creek today (Wednesday, September 20). File photo.
RFS volunteers have extinguished a small fire that started on private property along Woollamia Road, Falls Creek today (Wednesday, September 20).

