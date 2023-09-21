Development applications for the Shoalhaven - September 2023

Development is always a hot issue in the Shoalhaven, but many don't know the plans for their local area.
So, with that in mind, the South Coast Register will bring you the proposed developments recently lodged with Shoalhaven City Council, and a rundown of what is being applied for.
According to council policy, submissions on Development Applications can be made on the Shoalhaven City DA tracker, within 14 days of the date appearing on the application.
Development applications dealing with private residences have not been included on this list unless they would create a dual occupancy, involve a block of units or apartments, or would add another storey to a house.
A three-story block of 14 units is proposed for 45 Duncan St, Huskisson.
Eight of the apartments would be two-bedroom units, while the other six would be three-bedroom units.
Existing structures on the lot would be demolished to make way for the planned apartments.
A basement level is planned to house 24 parking spaces. Plans show a driveway entrance connecting to Duncan St and a footpath entrance to Keppel St.
Landscape plans outline select existing trees on the lot will remain, while additional planting will "compensate for the loss of existing trees".
Plans for a Torrens Title subdivision propose splitting two existing lots at West Nowra into nine smaller lots, and starting work on a townhouse development.
Of the two existing greenfield lots on Depot Rd, the larger section is 2.18ha and the smaller section is 9126sqm. The area in question is adjacent to Lyndon Cr.
The development application proposes an initial build of 27 individual townhouse dwellings, plus the construction of additional streets and fire access trails.
A report submitted under the current DA indicates there is a view to build even more similar housing (pending future development applications and possible land sales).
The final total comes in at 90 planned townhouses and 180 designated car parking spaces across the proposed development area.
However, the initial development application only covers the act of subdividing, civil and earthworks, and building townhouses on two of the subdivided lots.
An application for 4 Seccombe St, Nowra, proposes demolishing existing structures on the block, and buildings four units in their place.
Plans submitted for the development application show four units, split across two double-storey buildings.
On the plans, each unit has a single garage, visitor parking space, and courtyard; the proposed units are considered to be a medium density development.
Currently the lot has an "existing dwelling and associated sundry structures", according to the DA's environmental report.
Plans for a subdivision at Wandanian propose splitting three existing lots into six new lots, and building a road to connect them to the network.
The total land area in question is 6.86ha.
According to a report submitted with the application, each of the six lots is proposed to have "a dwelling envelope for future applications for residential developments to be located."
However, no plans for any actual housing construction are included in the development application at this point.
The existing lots sit west of the Wandanian township, with one connecting to Wandean Rd; other lots contain trails, but no formal roads.
A crematorium is proposed for 339 The Wool Rd, St Georges Basin.
Plans for the facility show a single storey building, with a four-hearse garage; cremator room; deceased cool room, plus an office and staff facilities.
It is proposed that all existing trees remain on the site; plans show an existing dwelling and sheds on the lot would be demolished to make way for the build.
A report into air quality, submitted as part of the development application, determined any potential impact from the proposed crematorium would be minimal.
"..potential air emissions from the cremator would not lead to any unacceptable pollutant concentrations in the surrounding area," the report read.
The application's environmental report determined several biodiversity credits would need to be applied to the site, for anticipated environmental impact: two ecosystem credits for surrounding forest, and three species credits for the Eastern Australian Underground Orchid.
Though the report also noted "after all avoidance and mitigation measures, the proposal will result in the minimal removal of native vegetation... and unconfirmed Rhizanthella slateri (Eastern Australian Underground Orchid) habitat.
Off the back of a previously-approved DA for a subdivision, a new application seeks to further subdivide two lots at Culburra Beach, and build two duplexes in a staged project.
The corner block at 28 East Cr also has frontage to Araluen Way.
There are existing structures on site, which the applicant intends to demolish in stage two of the build.
A report supporting the DA noted the developer's desire to modernise housing stock in the village.
"The subject site is located in an established residential area with land holdings comprising predominately aging housing stock in variety of building forms and architectural styles The proposed contemporary style development will hopefully start a trend for improvement," the report concluded.
Early designs for the proposed duplexes show two car parking spaces for each household.
The application for an industrial precinct at 13 Nowra Hill Rd, South Nowra, proposes 70 units on the site.
The units are planned to be a mix of both office and storage type facilities; plans also show parking space for 153 cars and 10 motorbikes.
A report for the DA notes the lot is ripe for development of an industrial facility - "this has been recognised through the current zoning of land in the general locality, which allows various forms of development including general industrial developments," the report read.
The report also acknowledged the need to clear bushland, should an industrial development proceed.
A traffic study submitted with the DA concluded the proposed development would fall within the 'acceptable' range for the area.
The proposed development is a four-story apartment block, at 3-4 Beach St, Huskisson.
Originally approved in August 2022, the developer has come back to Shoalhaven City Council with several technical changes - including adjustments to firefighting systems, electric vehicle charging capacity, and kitchen layout in some apartments.
14 units are on approved plans for the building: 10 three-bedroom apartments, and four two-bedroom apartments. 28 parking spaces are planned for the units, in a basement carpark.
Plans for a proposed micro-distillery have been submitted for 5 Livingstone St, Durras North.
The proposed single-still operation intends to make and bottle gin; the plans show it would be based at an existing residential address.
As a proposed home based business, the planned micro-distillery is permitted under RU5 zoning for the area (subject to approval). Plans indicate the small scale gin production area would take over a ground floor workshop space.
In a report submitted with the DA, the applicant noted cellar door and tasting is not planned for the proposed micro-distillery.
