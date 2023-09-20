The school holidays are just around the corner, and Shoalhaven Council has a new digital game to cater for a range of interests during camps at the Shoalhaven Indoor Sports Centre.
The camps include indoor sports, jumping castles, arts and crafts and the new multi-ball screen.
It is an interactive digital game loaded with plenty of games and sports applications.
There is a penalty shootout game, classics like connect four, and even space invaders.
It is available free of charge for children taking part in the holiday camps, for campers, while it is also available for casual use at a charge of $17 per hour.
The camps are being held on September 28 and 29, and October 5 and 6 - giving children a chance to stay physically active and socially engaged.
Options include a half-day (9 am to 1 pm) for $48.30, or a full day (9 am to 3 pm) for $65.10 which includes meals and a trip to the Bomaderry Aquatic Centre.
Bookings are available via the Shoalhaven Swim Sport and Fitness webpage.
