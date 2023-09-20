An exciting new service has been launched by the Royal Freemasons Benevolence Institute (RFBI) that intends to support local residents to have better access to health professionals and reduced hospital visits.
Accessing health professionals is becoming more difficult, particularly in regional areas, so to address this, RFBI is introducing telehealth services at their residential aged care villages across the Shoalhaven and wider Australia.
With the help of grant funding, the RFBI has purchased Visionflex telehealth carts.
Visionflex is the leading telehealth solution which transforms telehealth appointments by giving Health professionals the ability to utilise a range of real-time diagnostic tools during the appointment.
With this technology, health professionals are not only be able to see and hear a resident, they are able to listen to their breathing, monitor their heart rate and blood pressure, assess wounds and skin integrity and much more.
The Visionflex technology also allows family members to be part of the telehealth appointment, even if they cannot be in the village with the resident.
"While telehealth services will never replace the value of face to face appointments, we see telehealth as being an important support resource for Health Professionals in the provision of care for residents," a spokesperson for the RFBI said.
"To launch our new service, we are holding special Show and Tell events for our residents, families and health professionals where participants will learn about the telehealth service we are introducing and have an opportunity to see the Visionflex cart and diagnostic equipment in action."
Yesterday RFBI Berry Masonic Village held their first show and tell session at the village, drawing a large crowd of enthusiastic residents and family members.
"The attendees were thrilled to learn about the new technology and marvelled at how effortlessly the diagnostic tools could facilitate appointments," The RFBI said.
The event was lead by several special guests, including; Mathew Yau, project coordinator at COORDINARE South Eastern NSW PHN who spoke about the next steps with health care professionals.
Wendy Bowker, General Manager at RFBI Berry Masonic speaks about how the introduction of the service will impact residents and families.
"We are all very excited about the introduction of telehealth services at our Village," Ms Bowker said.
"It will allow our GPs to operate a more flexible model of care and make case conferencing with family members so much easier."
