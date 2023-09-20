South Coast Register
A 16-year-old and three 13-year-olds arrested at South Nowra

By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 11:14am
Four teenagers have been arrested following two high-speed pursuits on the Princes Highway. File photo.
Four teenagers have been arrested at South Nowra following two high-speed police chases on the Princes Highway on Tuesday, September 19.

