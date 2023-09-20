Four teenagers have been arrested at South Nowra following two high-speed police chases on the Princes Highway on Tuesday, September 19.
Police arrested a 16-year-old girl, two 13-year-old boys and a 13-year-old girl after road spikes were used to stop the car, which had been stolen from Erskineville on Sunday, September 17.
Officers from Ulladulla Highway Patrol saw the car yesterday morning and initiated a pursuit, which was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
However about midday during another pursuit road spikes were deployed on the Princes Highway, with the car stopping in bushland in South Nowra.
The four occupants were taken to Nowra Police Station and charged with a range of offences, apart from a 13-year-old boy who was released without charge, pending further investigation.
The other three were charged with shoplifting in Batemans Bay, while the two remaining 13-year-olds were charged with breaching bail and being carried in a stolen car.
The 13-year-old boy was also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and being armed with intent.
The 16-year-old girl was charged with driving a stolen car, failing to stop in two police pursuits, driving without a licence and not giving her particulars.
All three were refused bail to face Campbelltown Children's Court.
