Police are stepping up their focus on stolen vehicles, following a number of stolen cars being dumped and set alight around Nowra in recent weeks.
The most recent reports include a couple of cars being set alight at the end of Old Southern Road - including one in daylight on Monday, September 18.
Nearby residents said they heard the car's tyres explode about 6.15am.
The Nissan Navara ute was dumped only metres from where a Toyota Rav4 was dumped and set alight two weeks earlier.
It was also dumped and burnt about the same time on a Monday morning.
Police say investigations are continuing, with officers proactively targeting offenders to keep the community safe.
