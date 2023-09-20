Nowra Velo Club's Brad Oaten and Adrian McMillan will be racing in the Australian Masters road championships in Victoria over the coming weekend.
$1/week for the first 8 weeks
Then, billed $
Login or signup to continue reading
Their display of form was evident when they took the two top placings in the Nowra Velo Club's B grade criterium last Sunday.
Oaten and McMillan were the senior riders in the field and they weathered the constant attacks and high pace to be in the lead group of ten riders at the bell lap with 800 metres to go.
Oaten attacked from there and opened a 50 metre gap. With no immediate response from the bunch, McMillan gave chase and he also went clear of the field.
Oaten held his lead to the finish for the win with McMillan three lengths back in second position.
A matter of seconds later, Brendan Handel took third in the dash to the line ahead of Mark Williams, Jason Spence, Godfrey Green, Gavin Nethery, Dean Byrne, Doug Gray and Chris Harrison.
READ MORE:
Oaten will race in the masters 7 road race and criterium next weekend in Shepparton while McMillan will start his campaign on Thursday in the masters 8 individual time trial and then the road race and criterium over the weekend.
Geoff Maguire will also be in the masters 7 road race.
Both riders have been showing good form in the lead up to these championships when they have been racing with the Illawarra Cycle Club in criteriums and road races on previous Saturdays and they doubling up with similar races at the Nowra Velo Club events on Sundays.
Other events on the NVC's local program last Sunday saw Gwyn Evelyn (Sydney Uni Velo) win the A grade criterium ahead of Oliver Penny (Dulwich Hill BC), Eddie Britts (DHBC), Cameron Harrison, Ben Wallis and Alex Summers (Randwick Botany CC).
Aaron Lauder took out the C grade event with a fast finish over Matt Rose, Jose Pereira, Gary Bryce, Jamie Overton, Jon Schol, Matt Grootenboer, Hubert Driehuis, Jo Chalain and Pat McGill.
Driehuis won the handicap section of this event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.