William Campbell College is set to get glam at its annual fundraising event, the Birdcage Ball.
This October, the school's fundraiser will take over The Pavillion at Kiama; attendees can enjoy a three-course meal, silent auction, and live entertainment.
The new Nowra Hill school - which opened the gates just this year - aims to raise enough at the event to sponsor a child's education.
William Campbell College is a purpose-built special assistance school in Nowra Hill, teaching Prep to Year 6.
The school offers extra supports to meet the needs of children who have experienced trauma in their young lives.
The school is paving the way by incorporating trauma-informed teaching, positive education and wellbeing practices in a caring, safe, and supportive environment.
Having originally opened as a temporary school in 2010, the first William Campbell College had a small cohort of 10 students; it stayed open until 2014.
Fast forward to 2023: the college reopened at its new permanent campus, and welcomed its first students for the start of the school year in February.
It's been a long road to reopen, and realise the dream of founder William (Bill) Campbell.
Mr Campbell grew up in foster care, children's homes and other institutions, where he experienced separation from his siblings and suffered abuse and trauma.
These experiences impacted Bill's own education and social-emotional wellbeing, and he has faced ongoing challenges into adulthood as a result.
He strongly believes that education is significant to a child's success and growth into a positive future.
The William Campbell College annual fundraising dinner and Birdcage Ball is set for October 6, at The Pavillion Kiama.
If you would like to attend the dinner, sponsor a child's education, or make a donation, visit the College website www.williamcampbellcollege.nsw.edu.au or call 02 4422 9111.
