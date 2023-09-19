Shoalhaven Council's chief executive officer Stephen Dunshea has announced his retirement after more than 40 years in local government.
Since joining Shoalhaven in 2018, Mr Dunshea served as director of finance, corporate and community services before taking the helm as CEO in early 2019, implementing organisational change during some extraordinarily challenging times in the city's history.
"When I started, I could never have imagined that coming off the back of drought, we would be confronted with devastating bushfires, repeated flooding events, a global pandemic, and major landslips, all of which have tested every inch of the organisation and the city," he said.
"And yet, memories of everyone rallying together to do what needed to be done to respond to 11 natural disasters in three years will stay with me forever," Mr Dunshea said.
"I am incredibly proud of the transformational change that has been implemented during my time here, particularly to our customer experience and disaster recovery function, and I'm confident that these initiatives will continue on a positive trajectory.
"Personally, this is the right time for me to retire, to take stock, focus on my health, and to set a future direction," he said.
Mr Dunshea is leaving council having delivered an organisational restructure to meet the contemporary challenges of a growing city.
During the past four years, he has overhauled the customer experience process, instilled the introduction of core values, progressed leadership development and process improvement strategies within the organisation.
"Stephen has worked tirelessly to guide change within the organisation to better serve the community during a tumultuous time of natural disaster events," said Shoalhaven Mayor Amanda Findley.
"I have valued Stephen's leadership and he has never once shied away from the complex and challenging.
"He is respected by his peers at adjoining councils who are members of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation and played an integral part in guiding the financial sustainability of the joint organisation," Cr Findley said.
"I appreciate that he now needs to focus on himself and would like to thank him for all he has done to the benefit of the Shoalhaven community," she said.
Mr Dunshea's career started at Campbelltown Council in 1983, before moving through the ranks at Blacktown Council and taking on senior executive roles at Wagga Wagga City and Woollahra Council, before relocating to the Shoalhaven.
He will remain as council's CEO until Friday, February 9, 2024.
