South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Specialist clinic opens in Milton to help women with endometriosis and pelvic pain

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 19 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured at the opening on the South-Eastern NSW Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic are South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network CEO Prue Buist, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, Dr Amanda Venables and clinical nurse leader Susan Wilford. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Pictured at the opening on the South-Eastern NSW Endometriosis and Pelvic Pain Clinic are South Eastern NSW Primary Health Network CEO Prue Buist, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips, Dr Amanda Venables and clinical nurse leader Susan Wilford. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

Better health care is available to women across south-eastern NSW with the opening of one of Australia's first endometriosis and pelvic pain clinics in Milton.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/week for the first 8 weeks

Then, billed $

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.