The Nowra Anglican College (NAC) Schoolboys dished out a memorable performance in their narrow loss to Tonga last Friday at Rugby Park, 15-20.
While on paper the game appeared to be one that should result in a blowout, the NAC side came out of the gates motivated and really looked poised to cause an upset.
The electric crowd of hundreds at Rugby Park erupted early when Dayne Jennings exploded over the line, unfortunately the ball was dropped, but the play itself was inspiration enough to light a fire in the belly of the local athletes.
NAC were the first to put points on the board through a penalty to give themselves a 3-0 lead.
Tonga soon found their speed though, and the classy international side went on a run to build a 15-3 lead, but as it looked like the game was getting away from the home side they responded with a spectacular play.
NAC's Callum Hodgson put together a series of spectacular plays which saw him rewarded as he flew over to cut the margin to 15-8 to close out the first-half of play.
Out of the break the local side looked just as confident, having weathered the storm in the first-half, there was an evident sense of belief in the group and that translated to their play on the field.
NAC had a series of great tries scored down each of the flanks, while every player put their body on the line to hold off the Tongan attack in defence.
The game was right in the balance, but unfortunately Tonga scored a late try to ice the game and put victory out of each.
However, for NAC to even be in the position to hand an international side a loss was victory enough and the boys were rewarded for their efforts with the crowd storming the field in support after the final whistle.
Reflecting on the game, NAC head coach Keiran Wallace said the match had been everything he could have hoped for and said he was so proud of his team and the effort they showed out on the field.
"Each of the players knew that this could be a once in a life-time opportunity so they all wanted to make themselves, their families, schools and clubs proud," Wallace said.
"I think everyone would agree with me, that they did more than that and almost staged one of the greatest upsets in schoolboy rugby history."
Wallace said the boys were almost in shock after the game, with victory not really something that had been on the boys mind, so to almost overcome an international sid left them all pretty buzzed.
"The team were a little perplexed in how close they came to winning. However, when the crowd stormed the field and surrounded the players, I think reality hit and they were ecstatic about how well they just played," he said.
"It was also lovely that all players from the NAC Barbarians and Tonga formed a circle together at the end of the fixture for a prayer and a hymn beautifully sung by the Tongan side.
The event pulled a large and vocal crowd at Rugby Park and Wallace said this was what truly propelled the boys on Friday night.
"The crowd were electric!! Without doubt one of the larges I have ever seen at a junior sport event, which was fantastic," he said.
"We have such amazing sporting facilities here in the Shoalhaven and it makes me very excited about future possibilities, not just for rugby, but for all sports here in our beautiful region."
Wallace named Isaac Fotu-Moala, Dayne Jennings, Charles Heidke, Tom Allen and Sam Hood.as the players of the match in his eyes, but said everyone who took the field played their role and did a tremendous job.
"Each of the aforementioned players had outstanding games. However, every player did a fantastic job and performed above and beyond what was required of them."
