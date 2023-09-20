North Nowra-Bomaderry Netball Club were well represented across many grades at the Shoalhaven Netball Association grand-finals last Saturday, September 16.
Under hot and tough conditions, the sides battled it out in hopes of grand-final glory.
The day kicked off with the U10/11B side's securing a win in their premiership match, while the first-grade grand-final was headlined by a showdown between the two NNBNC first-grade teams.
The sides battled back and forth and really were even for the majority of the match, with the non-orange bib team securing the title for 2023.
It has been a strong bounce back season for the club who has seen growth across almost every single grade, leaving lots to be excited about heading forward according to the members.
Reflecting on the strong season for the local club, president Sarah Blair said it was amazing to see the level of talent across every age group.
"This season has shown the strength of the club across all playing groups and the effort the committee have put in over the last few years to rebuild our club and focus on the club's values of 'fun, fitness, and friendship'," Blair said.
"Having our players, coaches, parents, and committee members all working towards a goal of doing our best and getting rewards, not just in trophies, but also the growth of the club and the sportsmanship shown each week is really impressive."
The continued development of the junior sides is one of the most exciting aspects of the past season according to Blair.
"The growth of the club this year, particularly in our juniors is really exciting and gives us a great sense for the future," she said.
"The future of the sport in our region is strong, that's shown in the investment by council for a range of new sporting facilities, and the performance of individuals, teams and associations."
The growth of the junior netball scene across the region is coming at a great time according to Blair, with the establishment of pathways that allow talented players to look to take the next level.
"There are great pathways for young players in our region and with more people moving into the Shoalhaven the opportunities will increase," she said.
"The highlight of the season has definitely been the performance of our junior players," Blair said.
"While it was wonderful to make history and have both our division one teams competing for the major premiership trophy, our juniors are the future of our club and they have performed incredibly well."
"Watching children from many different schools come together and form strong teams, work hard to improve their skills and turn up each week excited to play is the best part of being involved in a community club."
