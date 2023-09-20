South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

North Nowra-Bomaderry Netball Club roar to impressive season campaigns

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 20 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

North Nowra-Bomaderry Netball Club were well represented across many grades at the Shoalhaven Netball Association grand-finals last Saturday, September 16.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/week for the first 8 weeks

Then, billed $

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.