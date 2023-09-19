South Coast Register
Property of the Week

45 Birkdale Circuit, Sussex Inlet

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
September 20 2023 - 8:30am
Quality-built family home
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

  • 45 Birkdale Circuit, Sussex Inlet
  • Contact agent for price guide
  • Agency: Century 21, Nowra 4413 2166
  • Contact: Rachel Lea 0417 493 703
  • Inspect: By appointment

Whether you are looking for a family home or a fantastic investment opportunity, this quality-built McDonald Jones home is hard to pass by.

