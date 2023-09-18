Legacy enjoyed what they said was a "tremendous response" to Badge Week from the people of the Shoalhaven.
"We would like to thank the businesses of Nowra, Shoalhaven Heads, Vincentia, Sussex Inlet and Greenwell Point plus the personnel of HMAS Albatross and Creswell who manned the various venues in the Shoalhaven," Nowra Legacy badge coordinator Gary Tearle said.
He said the group was thankful to everyone who had got involved to support Legacy and its causes.
"Monies raised [by Legacy] in the Shoalhaven contribute to the widows and children who require books, uniforms, computers, annual outings and more," Mr Tearle said.
The Veterans Motorcycle Club joined the cause with Brad 'Flex' Walsh heading up a team of volunteers who partnered up with the stall at Foodworks in East Nowra.
Mr Tearle also thanked the staff and students of the various primary and secondary schools of Nowra and Vincentia who joined in efforts to fundraise.
"Finally a huge thanks to the people of Shoalhaven who gave up their time to man the various stalls in our area and those who contributed funds to Legacy," Mr Tearle said.
