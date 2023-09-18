South Coast Register
Legacy badge week success in Shoalhaven

By Staff Writers
Updated September 19 2023 - 8:48am, first published 7:15am
The Nowra Legacy Group during their annual badge week, held last week in the Shoalhaven. Picture supplied.
Legacy enjoyed what they said was a "tremendous response" to Badge Week from the people of the Shoalhaven.

