State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, fears the state budget will cut infrastructure projects vital to the region when it is handed down tomorrow (Tuesday, September 19).
And he raised concerns of projects being delayed behind endless planning processes, but nothing actually being achieved.
Mr Ward said last time the Labor Party was in power in NSW he saw the state government taking an "inordinately long time" to plan for projects, so MPs could "continue to talk about them, but never actually do them".
He said he saw that with talk for years about the Gerringong upgrade to the Princes Highway, the Foxground to Berry bypass, the Berry to Bomaderry upgrade, but nothing was done until the Coalition took office.
"I know exactly how to get things done, I know how infrastructure works," Mr Ward said.
READ MORE:
"I am very concerned that tomorrow's budget will confirm some planning money for projects, but there will be no timelines in relation to when works will actually start," he said.
"Unless these Labor members tell us when projects are actually going to commence, then all we will see from the budget is Labor bluff and bluster - no delivery, no outcomes, just more glossy brochures and photo ops."
Mr Ward said that was in line with the State Government's priorities being "Sydney and the trade unions".
However the Shoalhaven and Illawarra needed government investment, he said.
"With so much growth earmarked for our region, we need the infrastructure to go with it.
"Labor MPs made promises at the last state election and these promises need to be kept," Mr Ward said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.