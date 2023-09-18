South Coast Register
Gareth Ward says the state government's priorities are Sydney and unions

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 18 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 5:00pm
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
State Member for Kiama, Gareth Ward, fears the state budget will cut infrastructure projects vital to the region when it is handed down tomorrow (Tuesday, September 19).

