Pontoon closed following fire

A floating pontoon on the Shoalhaven River has been cordoned off to the public.
The closure follows a fire on the pontoon - on the southern river bank - earlier this month.
On the evening of September 10, Nowra firefighters were called to the public jetty, which sits off Wharf Rd.
Engineers from Shoalhaven City Council have since inspected the pontoon, and determined the whole structure must be replaced.
In a statement, Shoalhaven City Council declared the pontoon will not be available to the public until further notice.
The statement also noted Police are investigating the fire;
The council is assisting with their investigation, and is appealing for members of the public to contact Crime Stoppers with any information, on: 1800 333 000.
