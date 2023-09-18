Whether it be a search for answers to some of life's most pressing problems or simply curiosity, there are plenty of reasons to visit the Kismet Connections Psychic Expo in Shoalhaven Heads on Saturday, September 30.
Running from 9.30am to 4pm in the Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre on Saturday, September 30, the expo will have "something for everyone," according to one of the organisers, Megan White.
That includes "A brilliant lineup of professional and truly gifted psychic medium readers," she said.
They will fill the community centre, while a separate readers' room is being set up for those offering and receiving readings away from the centre of activity.
Co-organiser Craig North is among those conducting a time slot of readings on the day.
Also in the hall will be healers from a wide range of modalities, from Vedic meditation class information to crystal bowl sound healing, aura photography, spiritual teas, talismans and more.
Retail stores will also be offering a range of spiritual products including unique crystals from all over the world, jewellery, books, oracle cards and skin care products.
"Everybody has something amazing to bring," Ms White said.
She said she had long wanted to run a psychic expo, and this was being held in a way to give back to the Shoalhaven Heads community, which had been her home in recent years.
"As far as I know Shoalhaven Heads has never had anything like this," Ms White said.
Part of that giving back is donating the $2 entry fee each person pays to the Shoalhaven Heads RFS and Lions Club.
As an added attraction biographies of all the readers and healers will be available outside the front door, allowing people to see who they feel a connection with before booking a reading.
Two food vans have also been organised to attend the event, taking care of physical needs while those inside the hall attend to spiritual communication.
It's all happening at the Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre, which will be decorated with brightly coloured flags on the day.
