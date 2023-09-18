South Coast Register
Kismet Connections Psychic Expo being held in Shoalhaven Heads

By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 18 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
The psychic expo is being held in Shoalhaven Heads on Saturday, September 30. Image supplied.
Whether it be a search for answers to some of life's most pressing problems or simply curiosity, there are plenty of reasons to visit the Kismet Connections Psychic Expo in Shoalhaven Heads on Saturday, September 30.

