Stunning images of bioluminescence in Jervis Bay have again captured the attention of many - including NSW Premier Chris Minns.
Vincentia photographer Maree Clout captured the images around Greenpatch and Iluka within Booderee National Park on the night of Thursday, September 14.
She posted them to the Jervis Bay Through My Eyes social media page the following day, struggling to describe the natural beauty she had witnessed.
"I'm yet to find words that adequately describe how magic it is," Ms Clout said.
Mr Minns shared one of the photos a couple of days later - pointing out the pictures was taken "right in the middle of Booderee National Park".
"As if you needed another reason to visit a NSW National Park," he added.
Bioluminescence within Jervis Bay is generally caused by microscopic bioluminescent algae known as noctiluca.
They are so small that thousands of them can fit in a single drop of water.
And Jervis Bay's sheltered beaches become an ideal site where the noctiluna can wash ashore in large numbers, without being easily dispersed by winds and tides.
