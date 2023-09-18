South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times
Budget

South Coast set to be a big winner when state budget is handed down

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 18 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shadow Education Minister Prue Car (right) discusses plans to upgrade Vincentia High School with Labor's South Coast candidate Liza Butler and one of the school's former teachers, John Kotlash, in the lead-up to the last state election. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
Shadow Education Minister Prue Car (right) discusses plans to upgrade Vincentia High School with Labor's South Coast candidate Liza Butler and one of the school's former teachers, John Kotlash, in the lead-up to the last state election. Picture by Glenn Ellard.

At a glance

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.