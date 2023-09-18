South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Kelly O'Brien on becoming Dolly: meet the woman behind the tribute act, coming to Nowra this October

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 18 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly O'Brien is Dolly Parton in The Dolly Show, coming to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied.
Kelly O'Brien is Dolly Parton in The Dolly Show, coming to Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied.

Kelly O'Brien might just have the best job in the world.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.