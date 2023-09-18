Kelly O'Brien might just have the best job in the world.
"I never thought I'd be famous for being Dolly - I thought I'd be famous for being myself," she said.
"But it's better to be Dolly... when I come off stage, no one knows who I am, I'm kind of incognito.
"It's the best of both worlds. You get the adoration, and can perform and enjoy all the glamour that goes with it.
"But then I can go home, put my slippers on, and have a cup of tea."
Ms O'Brien is a Dolly Parton impersonator - though you'd be forgiven for thinking she was the real Queen of Country once she's up on stage.
She's set to take her latest Aussie tour of The Dolly Show to regional locations, including a visit to Nowra this October.
So how did she come to be a dead ringer for Dolly?
Well, it's quite the story.
A lifelong performer, Ms O'Brien cut her teeth at home in Australia, singing country music by the icons - Dolly, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash - and building a career in her own right.
Some of her highlights include being crowned South Australian Country Vocalist of the Year, and Best New Talent at the famous Gympie Muster, which won her first recording contract.
Performing as a singer in Australia through the 90s, Kelly also discovered a talent for stand-up and impressions. This spunky lady could imitate all the icons: Britney, Kylie, Liza Minelli, Judy Garland and of course, Dolly Parton.
"I would kind of dabble and do a little bit of all these women. But every time I did Dolly Parton, everybody lost their minds," Ms O'Brien said.
It was just a taste of what was to come.
Performing took Kelly to Germany, playing in the musical Starlight Express. And Europe was also where her own Dolly really took off... all someone had to do was ask.
Even though she had never heard of a tribute act, the prospect of great pay and stellar performances as Dolly Partn was too good to pass up; she took the opportunity with both hands.
"I studied Dolly for about four months until I got it really good. Just everything: the way she walks, talks, the Dolly-isms, and all the songs and instruments she plays," Ms O'Brien said.
"I thought if I was going to do this, I have to do it brilliantly."
Since becoming Dolly, life has been a whirlwind for O'Brien - performing all over the world, from Finland, to India, to the Caribbean.
She has even met the real Dolly, which was the true stamp of approval.
Ms O'Brien said Parton has been the ultimate inspiration for her to keep the magic alive as a global tribute act.
"She is such an incredibly inspirational woman - a songwriter, singer, actress, businesswoman, humanitarian, and a philanthropist,: she said.
"Dolly is just the epitome of kind, of hope, of class, and of inspiration.
"She does so much good in the world, as well as being incredibly beautiful. Really flamboyant, and extremely kind.
"What's not to love? She's an amazing woman."
Bringing her beloved Dolly Parton tribute to Australia, Kelly is making a point of visiting regional towns.
It starts with a visit to the Dolly Parton festival in Narromine, and later a much-anticipated visit to Nowra.
Ms O'Brien still has connections to family and friends in Australia, and Nowra has been on her list of towns to play since stopping by with friends several years ago.
"I remember seeing this amazing entertainment centre, and thought if I could do a show here, that would be incredible,: she said.
"I thought it probably wasn't going to happen, but it has been on my radar since."
As for what show-goers can expect?
"My show is very interactive. I love to get the audience involved -go down there and shake people's hands.
"Then I get somebody up to sing Islands in the Stream with me.
"So it will feel like you've just been in the room with Dolly Parton."
The Dolly Show rolls into Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, October 13. Tickets are available online or at the box office.
