Entertainment for all ages: what's on in the Shoalhaven this week

Nowra Library
Everything is awesome! Nowra Library is hosting a LEGO Build and Play afternoon this Thursday (September 21), 3.30 to 4.30pm. Kids aged 5-12 are welcome to drop in to Nowra Library and create, with no booking needed.
Bundanon Mini
For the little ones
Experience Bundanon art museum in a hands-on way at Bundanon Mini. Ideal for kids up to age 5, the sessions include a 30 minute art activity with Bundanon's Learning team, plus the chance to explore the grounds. Happening Thursday (September 21) 10am-11.30am. Book online with the museum.
Market Fare
Shop local, shop fresh
Catch the Nowra CBD Fresh Food Markets (Thursday, 2-6pm), Berry Farmers Market (Thursday, 2-5pm), Nowra Showground Market (Saturday, 8am-1.30pm), Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Market (Saturday, 10am-2pm), and the Pyree Art and Handmade Market (Sunday, 9am-1.30pm).
Food Heaven
Aussie Night Markets
The foodie favourite is back in Nowra this September. Catch two tasty nights of food trucks and stalls, a dedicated dessert section, carnival rides and games, jumping castles, and more. Two dollars will get you through the gate, and into food heaven. Swing by Shoalhaven City Turf Club on September 22-23, 5pm-10pm.
The 2 of Us
Marina Prior & David Hobson
Powerhouse duo Marina Prior and David Hobson are coming to Nowra with their most intimate show to date. In "The 2 of Us, Up Close and Personal", they will bring audience favourites and new songs to fans. Prior and Hobson will play Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, September 22. Get your tickets online, or at the box office.
Try Rowing
With your local club
It's the perfect time of year to get out on the water, and Shoalhaven Rowing Club is welcoming one and all. This Saturday and Sunday (September 23-24) is Learn to Row weekend at the local club. Whether you're interested in fun and fitness, or want to take up competitive sport, Shoalhaven Rowing Club has something to offer. To give rowing a try, sign up online with Shoalhaven Rowing Club.
Coming Up
Frozen Jr
Junior Albatross Musicals is kicking off the school holidays with the universally loved Frozen. Their spectacular show brings the beloved Elsa and Anna to life, with a cast of talented Shoalhaven kids. Catch Frozen Jr for four shows at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, September 28-30. Get your tickets online or at the Box Office.
Coming Up
Psychic Expo
Whether you're deeply spiritual or just curious, make a Kismet Connection at the psychic expo. Kismet Connections features psychic mediums and readers; sound healing; yoga and meditation, and much more. Shoalhaven Heads Community Centre, September 30. Ticket proceeds going to the local Lions Club and Rural Fire Service.
Coming Up
River Festival
Get set for a bigger and better Shoalhaven River Festival, with a new venue and heaps of fun to be had. Expect song, dance and storytelling from traditional owners, plus ice skating; carnival rides; market stalls; local musicians; kids' art activities; parachuting displays; fireworks, and so much more. No need to miss the festival for the grand final either - it'll be live on the big screen at the festival. It's all happening at Nowra Showgrounds, September 30 - October 1.
