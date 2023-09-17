South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Emergency services issue heatwave warning for south coast, issue advice

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 17 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High temperatures will stick around on the South Coast until Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts. Picture from file
High temperatures will stick around on the South Coast until Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts. Picture from file

A heatwave warning is active on the NSW south coast, as the region swelters through above-average temperatures.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.