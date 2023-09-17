A heatwave warning is active on the NSW south coast, as the region swelters through above-average temperatures.
From Sunday through to Tuesday (September 17-19), a severe heatwave will hit much of the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting maximum temperatures in the low to mid 30s will stick around until Tuesday.
Across the region, top temperatures of 34 °C are set to hit on Monday and Tuesday.
READ MORE:
Emergency and health services have issued advice to stay safe during the heatwave.
Everyone needs to take care in hot weather, but some people are more susceptible to the health effects of heatwaves include: the elderly, infants and young children, people who have to work in hot conditions, people on certain medications, people who are unwell or have chronic illness and people who live alone or are socially isolated.
Signs of heat-related illness include confusion, dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, weakness, headaches heavy or loss of sweating, muscle cramps, dry swollen tongue, rapid pulse and rapid shallow breathing.
If you can, it's a good idea to spend some time in an air-conditioned building.
People showing any of these signs should seek urgent medical attention through their GP or local emergency department.
A high fire danger rating is active for the Far South Coast this Sunday (September 17).
On Monday (September 18), a high fire danger rating is forecast for the Illawarra/Shoalhaven and Far South Coast.
Extreme fire danger is forecast on the Far South Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday (September 19-20); Illawarra Shoalhaven is forecast to remain on high fire danger on both days.
The RFS advises residents to stay up to date on fires in the area, using the Hazards Near Me app.
It has also issued the following advice:
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, maximum temperatures over the coming days are above average by around ten to fifteen degrees.
They are also persisting for an unusually prolonged period for this time of year.
As well as top temperatures in the 30s, overnight minimum temperatures are forecast to stay in the high teens.
The heatwave is expected to let up late on Wednesday.
The passage of a cold front should return conditions to near average; by Thursday, much of the south coast may be in for possible showers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.