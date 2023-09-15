Tracey and Ryan Collard to reshape the future from their Nowra home.
Ms Collard said she had never thought that way of her work as a foster carer with CareSouth, but admitted, "That is a nice way of thinking about it."
Rebecca Henderson from CareSouth was adamant that dedicated foster carers including Mr and Ms Collard were vital in shaping better futures for individuals, families and communities.
"That safety, stability, consistency and love for these children that Tracey and Ryan offer - whether it's a small or a long period of time - you could be changing these children's lives and their future trajectory, to make it more of a positive one," Ms Henderson said.
She said she saw lots of families experiencing intergenerational trauma coming into the foster care system, "and this could be the moment where we change that and stop the cycle".
Ms Collard has taken care of a dozen children during the past seven years as a foster carer, including one in guardianship care who "will always be with us".
While one was 14 when she came into care, the rest were toddlers or infants, Ms Collard said.
She said the highlight was simply "having the babies coming in, watching them thrive and be happy".
"I love it, I wouldn't change it for the world, I wouldn't change a thing," Ms Collard said.
However farewelling children was always difficult, she said.
"While it is heartbreaking to say goodbye, you manage that heartbreak by keeping in contact.
"These kids will always be part of our lives," Ms Collard said.
"Every child I've cared for, I've never let go of one of them.
"I still see all of them, either as a respite carer for the little ones or the adults come to visit," she said.
"One of the little ones we cared for has already invited me to his wedding, and he's three."
Ms Collard said she had good relationships with all the birth families, "which has allowed us to continue to be a part of their lives."
It has also helped when passing on information about the children's routines, favourite foods, interests and medications.
"They're so grateful for that and they try to stick by it," Ms Collard said.
Two of the children in Ms Collard's home are there on restoration care while CareSouth works with family members and providing support help get back on their feet "to do what they need to do to make their home a safe place for their children," Ms Henderson said.
She said more foster carers were desperately needed tin the Shoalhaven, particularly in restoration care.
To help raise awareness of the need for more foster carers, several cafes including Hyper Hyper in Nowra, Badger and Hound Mobile Coffee and the Ulladulla Civic Centre have been serving drinks in eco-friendly coffee cups branded with CareSouth's logo as part of Foster Care Week from September 10 to 16.
Ms Henderson said CareSouth was asked to find carers for more than 200 children across NSW in the past week alone, because they could not live safely at home.
The theme for this year's Foster Care Week is heart of gold, and CareSouth is calling for more big-hearted people to provide loving homes for children and young people unable to live with their own families.
Foster carers take on the responsibilities of a parent by providing a safe, nurturing and secure family environment, with financial assistance available to meet the additional costs incurred.
Types of foster care include long-term, short-term, respite and emergency care, along with restoration to family, kinship care, guardianship and adoption.
Anyone interested in becoming a foster carer is asked to call CareSouth on 1300 554 260.
