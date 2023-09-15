Ecologists are reporting a promising start to a translocation project involving the endangered Southern Stuttering Frog, scientifically known as Mixophyes Australis.
The program being tested locally on the south coast is using wild-caught frogs and tadpoles for a captive breeding population, which sees the frogs released into previously occupied habitat.
The Southern Stuttering Frog was regarded as extinct on the south coast of New South Wales due to chytrid fungus, which attacks the skin of a frog.
Since frogs use their skin in respiration, the fungus makes it difficult for them to breathe and the fungus also damages the central nervous system.
In Australia, chytrid fungus has been directly implicated to the extinction of at least four species and the dramatic decline of at least ten others.
In positive news, a combined effort has now brought the Southern Stuttering Frog back to its home in the rainforests of the south coast.
A source population had been identified in a state forest near Gloucester, which was monitored at a collection site, before specimens were relocated to the release sites to repopulate those areas.
The program has involved ecologist Garry Daly, Forestry Corporation and Symbio Wildlife Park.
Ecologist Garry Daly, from Gaia Research, is reporting early success with the release of Southern Stuttering Frogs at sites west of Nowra.
"Several frogs were heard calling beside two of the three catchments where the frogs were released and breeding has now occurred at two of these sites," Mr Daly said.
"Some of the frogs, which were raised from tadpoles and sourced from a state forest in April 2022, recently called at the captive breeding facilities at Symbio Wildlife Park in Helensburgh - so this is another plank of success.
"The tadpoles metamorphosed in December 2022 and by August this year some were found to be sexually mature, which is much faster than has previously been documented."
Under the program, the source population taken from a state forest near Gloucester is being monitored by Mr Daly and Forestry Corporation Field Ecologist Darren McGlashan.
"The Southern Stuttering frog population is in good condition at the collection site, with calling adults and tadpoles present in the creeks within the forest," Mr McGlashan said.
"It is a pleasure to be working with Garry on this project. His dedication and commitment to the Stuttering Frog is commendable."
Senior Ecologist Chris Slade said Forestry Corporation is supportive of this project and excited to hear about the promising signs of breeding at the release sites.
"Having the opportunity to support the reintroduction of a species to habitat where it formerly existed, is very important, and to be working alongside someone as dedicated and passionate about frogs as Garry is, is very humbling," Mr Slade said.
"All congratulations to Garry and the team at Symbio Wildlife Park for the success of the program so far.
"Forestry Corporation manages 2-million hectares of state forest in NSW of which more than 40% is reserved for conservation and employs 17 dedicated ecologists, who are actively involved in a range of conservation measures.
"This includes providing access to sites for projects like the Stuttering frog translocation and captive breeding programs," Mr Slade said.
