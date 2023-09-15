South Coast Register
Endangered frog species, Southern Stuttering Frog, defying extinction fears in the Shoalhaven thanks to new program

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
September 15 2023 - 3:45pm
The endangered Southern Stuttering Frog, scientifically known as Mixophyes Australis. Picture supplied.
Ecologists are reporting a promising start to a translocation project involving the endangered Southern Stuttering Frog, scientifically known as Mixophyes Australis.

