Dumaresq Retirement Village stage 2 being released

Stage 2 of RSL LifeCare's Dumaresq Retirement Village is now being released in Nowra.
The expansion brings an array of new offerings and services to create a first of its kind community that caters to all retirement needs.
RSL LifeCare said the Nowra village was a gateway to the beauty of the South Coast, while being built with the utmost comfort in mind.
At the heart of the village lies the lovingly restored Heritage Clubhouse building 'RSL LifeCare Nowra House', serving as a purpose-built community facility that fosters connection and recreation.
Residents and their guests can enjoy the main dining room, lounge area, common kitchen and dining room area and two spacious verandas.
The RSL LifeCare Nowra Community masterplan, goes beyond just retirement living. With RSL LifeCare at Home services available, the purpose-built RSL LifeCare Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre, and the Jonathan Rogers GC House residential aged care home on-site, comprehensive health and wellbeing support is readily accessible.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom villas are designed to maximise the beauty of the surrounding gardens and bushland. Features such as L-shaped kitchens, private front entrances, and spacious balconies contribute to the practicality and comfort of these weatherboard homes, which are also pet-friendly. Importantly, they also offer security, including a nurse call system for peace of mind.
"We are thrilled to release the next stage of RSL LifeCare Nowra Community, Dumaresq Retirement Village, setting a new benchmark for holistic retirement living," RSL LifeCare CEO Janet Muir said,
"With the integration of the Nowra Veteran Wellbeing Centre, Home Care services and the Jonathan Rogers GC House aged care home, RSL LifeCare Nowra Community redefines the concept of comprehensive care and support within a vibrant community.
"This expansion reflects our unwavering dedication to providing veterans' and seniors' with an elevated lifestyle, surrounded by natural beauty, and supported by an all-encompassing network of services."
Dumaresq Retirement Village acknowledges that circumstances may change over time, and as such, Jonathan Rogers GC House, a 68-bed aged care home, is also conveniently located within RSL LifeCare Nowra Community. This can enable a seamless transition to residential aged care, should the need arise, while maintaining a strong connection to the community and the home those come to cherish.
RSL LifeCare said the Dumaresq Retirement Village represents a visionary approach to retirement living.
