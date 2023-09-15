How we'll win the Group Seven grand final: We let the coaches explain

The competition's best defensive team will battle Group Seven's most successful club of the past decade, in a highly-anticipated grand final on Sunday at Centenary Field.
Big games are usually won on defence but will that be enough for a Shellharbour Sharks side against a Gerringong Lions club looking to win their fifth title since 2013?
With this success though comes expectation, something Gerringong coach Scott Stewart said his charges would have to deal with heading into Sunday's decider.
"Yeah, we've got a few blokes that have been there and as a result these players have sort of had plenty of influence over the last couple of weeks, making sure the young guys don't get too far ahead of themselves," he said.
"Having those blokes in the side is always handy and a lot of these young guys have grown up playing in grand finals, so they're used to it as well. But I don't think it makes our job any easier on Sunday.
"There is a lot of expectation around the town, everywhere you go in the street, people want to talk about it. So it's just a matter of keeping your head on until you get there."
Little has separated the two teams heading into the grand final, with a win each during the regular season before the Lions tasted victory in the finals encounter earlier this month.
READ MORE:
Stewart said while past history could not be discounted, he felt the team that handles the big occasion best on the day would come away with the victory.
"Those first two games between the two teams were close but both teams had experienced players out in the last game," he said.
"This history gives you an idea of what they bring to the table. Now we just got to go out there and combat that, I suppose. Big games are always won through defence. Our defence has improved the back half of the year, since we've had a little bit more settled side and I think that's what's held us in good stead.
"They've obviously built their whole season on their defence.
"I think it will come down to who can break down the defence best and when those opportunities arise, who can grab them the best."
This view was shared by Sharks coach Abed Atallah, who added his team were excited for the challenge ahead.
"This is why you play the game. The boys are excited and just looking forward to playing in a grand final," he said. "We've had some tight games against Gerringong and I expect it will be another tough game on Sunday.
"We back our defence, which has been good all year. We're going to have be very good defensively again on Sunday against a very good Gerringong side. But we can't just rely on our defence. It will come down to who shows up best on Sunday and takes their opportunities. I want my team to enjoy the occasion and leave the field with no regrets."
Stewart will also encourage his players to enjoy the occasion but also to go hard on effort.
"I don't want us to get beaten on effort," he said.
"Our club as a whole has sort of always made sure that even if we go down, it hasn't been through a lack of effort.
"Someone might be better than us, but we're always prepared to put in for each other and give ourselves the best chance of winning."
The Lions are sure to be heavily supported on Sunday, with all three grades contesting grand finals.
Grand final
Sunday (3pm)
GERRINGONG v SHELLHARBOUR
Centenary Field
Live stream: Subscribe to Bar TV online at bartvsports.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.