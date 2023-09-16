South Coast Register
Shellharbour SUP Festival is coming to the banks of Lake Illawarra in November

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 16 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
Bec Dunning is running a SUP Festival in Shellharbour with SUP surfing competitions, flat water races, fancy dress, SUP yoga, market stalls and live entertainment. Main image by Sylvia Liber
A stand-up paddle board festival is coming to Shellharbour with SUP races, entertainment, yoga, food trucks and an inflatable obstacle course from November 3 to 5.

