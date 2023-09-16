A stand-up paddle board festival is coming to Shellharbour with SUP races, entertainment, yoga, food trucks and an inflatable obstacle course from November 3 to 5.
Run by SUP Shellharbour and the iSUP club, the three-day event will include a nine-kilometre distance race, SUP surfing divisions for all ages, dragon boat SUPs, as well as prizes for fancy dress. It will be run at Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra and Windang Beach.
Organiser Bec Dunning was a national champion bodyboarder in her younger years but has now turned her love towards SUPs as she loves their versatility to be used on flat water, in surf and in differing weather conditions.
"If you're a beginner on flat water, if you're an expert you can do distance racing or SUP surfing, you can do yoga on it, or whack your dog on the front of it," she told the Mercury.
"There's just so many things you can do with it, it doesn't matter if the surf is flat ... you can always find someone to get on the water."
There will be plenty of fun at the festival with a two-kilometre inflatable obstacle course for participants to make their way through, a game of SUP Ball (like water polo but on boards and "hilarious" for spectators) and the SUP BOP race which is "ultimate carnage".
"You start on the beach, travel out around the buoys [like the letter 'M'] ... then you come back into shore and you do that three times, but you've got boards coming towards each other, you've got waves, everyone's racing to get it done first," Mrs Dunning said.
"It's definitely a spectator sport. We've had boards get broken before, which we're hoping not to this year, but should be good to watch."
Running a SUP school daily and now the annual festival was a dream come true for Mrs Dunning, who loves heading to work every day.
"Is it not the surfers dream, really? You get out on the water and get to do it every day and you have that dream come true."
Friday, 3 Nov 2023, 7:00am - 3:00pm
Saturday, 4 Nov 2023, 7:00am - 3:00pm
Sunday, 5 Nov 2023, 7:00am - 3:00pm
For more details, visit: https://www.supshellharbour.com/
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.