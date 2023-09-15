Illaroo and Milton-Ulladulla battling for Shoalhaven football glory

And then there were two.
The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers and Illaroo Kangaroos are the final two Shoalhaven teams standing and will battle for the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield premiership this Saturday, September 16.
It has been a long time coming for both sides, with Illaroo last playing in a first grade grand-final in 2008, which they won, while for Milton-Ulladulla their last appearance was in 2005, where they fell to the Kangaroos.
If the Panthers are able to pull off the win, they'll go down in history as one of the only teams in local history to finish a season undefeated.
Head coach Nick Palagyi said the side knows they could make history this weekend, but they are remaining focused on the task at hand and know that beating Illaroo will be no easy task.
"When we kicked our season off back in January, winning all available matches wasn't on the radar," he said.
"It was only in the last couple of rounds of the season where we began to really focus on the undefeated season."
"It's a massive achievement, and something we're all really proud of."
Palagyi said they've been working hard at training this week, and have actively scouted the Kangaroos to make sure they are in the best position come the opening whistle.
"The squad is definitely excited, but the players are taking it in their stride," he said.
"Training this week has been excellent and while we've done our analysis on Illaroo, our focus is on making sure we are as sharp and ready as we need to be for what's ahead of us."
Illaroo has given Milton their biggest challenge this season with each of their contests being incredibly competitive affairs, even with the Panthers taking all three victories.
Palagyi knows they're a team you can't take one minute off against, especially with the motivation of a premiership on the line.
"Illaroo are a great attacking-minded side," he said.
"It always makes for a more open match any time two attacking teams come together, and you naturally see more goals as a result."
"We know we'll need to be at our best, but we're really looking forward to it."
With the success of the women's Panthers side winning the grand-final, Palagyi said he'd love to see the men's side also be able to bring a premiership back home.
"It's time for us to do our part now too and to cap off another great year for the club," he said.
"The boys have earned the right to play in this match, and all they need to do on Saturday is to be themselves, play the way we love to play, and enjoy the occasion."
READ MORE:
For Illaroo's Jarvis Strand, Saturday's result could be the culmination of 20 years of service with his local club, giving the match an even greater weight than it already holds for the faithful winger
"It would mean so much, I've played for this club since Under 6s, I've played with that Illaroo badge on my chest for 20 years of my life," he said.
"To win a first grade grand final would be incredible, to play with my actual brother Hayden and my Illaroo teammates I call brothers that I've played with for so many years now is even more special."
Strand knows there is a big challenge ahead of them though and isn't getting carried away.
Despite the weight of the match, he said the side is just approaching it like they have any other game this season.
"We have to approach it as any other match, at the end of the day it is still Shoalhaven football and the objective is always to enjoy yourself," he said.
"There's no point putting too much extra pressure on yourself, that'll happen naturally with the crowd and the occasion."
Milton have only conceded five goals this entire season, but Illaroo can head into the match with a bit of confidence knowing they were the team to score most of those.
"Usually coming up against a side with that record could be enough to unsettle a team but we're confident we can get the job done, they're the ones expected to win," Strand said.
"The pressure is all on them."
"The key will be similar to previous weeks, don't let the situation overwhelm you."
"We have players in the squad that have been here before recently, there's a great mixture of experience and passion in the squad."
Luke Nolan (Gerringong), Sam Swan (Manyana), Lachlan Hucman and Adam Arnott (Bomaderry) are just some of the players with championship experience on the side, and have been crucial pieces all year.
'We showed we can adapt as a squad to different situations, all we have to do is wait and see what Saturday brings."
The Illaroo Kangaroos and Milton-Ulladulla Panthers kick off at 3pm tomorrow (September 16) at South Nowra Football Fields.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.