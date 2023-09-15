Two programs supporting vulnerable community members have been listed as finalists in the 2023 Community Service Awards organised by the Community Industry Group.
Both programs are funded by the South Eastern NSW primary health network Coordinare.
The organisation's CEO Prue Buist said she was delighted the digital health literacy program to support people living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease had been selected as a finalist in the business partnership award category, while the care finders Collective was a finalist in the 'Above and Beyond' category.
"The digital health literacy program is an innovative pilot partnership between Living Connected and Coordinare which aims to build confidence and improve online and digital skills for people living with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)," Ms Buist said.
"The program is run by volunteers at local libraries, community centres and some aged care facilities in the Illawarra, Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla and Goulburn areas and we have received positive feedback on how it has assisted people to feel more confident in using their smart phone, iPad or laptop to help them to manage their health."
Meanwhile, the South East NSW care finders Collective has been recognised for its work showing how the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.
"Our care finders Collective really does go above and beyond by putting clients' unique needs at the heart and working to improve the journey for vulnerable older people with complex issues," Ms Buist said.
"We are so proud of the collaboration efforts of our care finders providers - MCCI, Age Matters, Meridian and Hammond Care.
"This Collective is a perfect example of four separate organisations working as a team to ensure a coordinated regional service that can better meet the needs of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged older people in our region," Ms Buist said
The 2023 Community Service Awards winners will be announced on September 22.
