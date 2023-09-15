Deb Weeks thought she was a healthy 40-year-old, until she was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.
That was in April, 2013, and what followed was surgery to remove a third of Ms Weeks' bowel, and months of chemotherapy before she was finally declared cancer-free.
That included the Sanctuary Point resident becoming the Shoalhaven Cancer Care Centre's first patient.
And as she prepares to celebrate 10 years cancer-free in October, Ms Weeks is continuing her fundraising for cancer awareness and research.
So far she and husband Ray have raised close to $150,000, with that tally set to grow during a spring garden party at Woollamia's Flamin Galah brewery on Saturday, September 16.
That is before they take part in their fifth Shitbox Rally, driving their 1978 Volvo 3500km from Port Douglas in far north Queensland to Adelaide over seven days from October 14.
Ms Weeks said finding the rally in 2019 was "the best thing we ever did".
"We see it as our annual holiday," she said.
Together they are Team Poo Fighters, taking a light approach to focus attention on bowel cancer because "nobody talks about it," Ms Weeks said.
"We won't see a cure in our generation, so for me it's all about awareness and prevention," she said.
Ms Weeks said she was not aware of the risks until she found dusky pink blood on toilet paper one day, and friends in the medical field advised her to get checked.
READ MORE:
While she was feeling well, tests confirmed she had stage three cancer.
"The problem with being diagnosed so young is that there are not a lot of signs, so when they found mine I was not unwell, I was actually quite well and healthy, but there were no signs and I was already stage three," she said.
Six months of chemotherapy was "pretty harsh", Ms Weeks said, before she was finally declared cancer-free.
While she dove head-first into raising funds and awareness about bowel cancer, there was also an emotional toll to her cancer battle.
Leaving the care of the team of medical professionals who had been working to save her life left her feeling vulnerable and afraid.
"It makes you scared that it's always going to come back," Ms Weeks said.
"There's just that fear that it's going to come back, and it can be really strong some days," Ms Weeks said.
"Even though it's been 10 years the fear is still in the back of my head," she said.
Ms Weeks has annual blood tests, after stopping annual scans a few years ago.
"But that gives me anxiety, not having an annual scan," she said.
"You're just always scared that something's going to happen."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.