South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Nowra's first 7-Eleven store is set to open on September 28

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 14 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiranpreet Kaur is at the helm of Nowra's first 7-Eleven store, which is due to open on Thursday, September 28. Picture supplied.
Kiranpreet Kaur is at the helm of Nowra's first 7-Eleven store, which is due to open on Thursday, September 28. Picture supplied.

Nowra's first 7-Eleven will is scheduled to open on Thursday, September 28.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.