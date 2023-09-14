Nowra's first 7-Eleven store is set to open on September 28

Nowra's first 7-Eleven will is scheduled to open on Thursday, September 28.
Located at 10 Worrigee Street, just around the corner from the Princes Highway on the former IGA Supermarket site, the convenience store will open with a team of 10 under the leadership of Kiranpreet Kaur.
She said the team was excited to welcome locals to the new store, which would offer fuel, food and convenience ranges, and deliveries of fresh food seven days a week.
It will also give Nowra locals access to the My 7-Eleven App including a fuel price lock feature.
"Our customers can download the My 7-Eleven App and use the fuel price lock feature to lock in a price on our fuel that might be lower," Ms Kaur said.
"It means customers can choose to fill up using the price they have locked in anytime that suits them within the next seven days.
"As a bonus, the app has loyalty rewards, offers, discounts and can be linked with your Velocity Frequent Flyer card to earn points," Ms Kaur said.
The expansion into Nowra is part of 7-Eleven's focus on providing regional Australians access to career opportunities, and to the same choice and convenience that is available in metropolitan areas.
That focus is expected to see the brand continue to grow in regional New South Wales in the next few years.
7-Eleven area lead north, Jeff Yerbury, said the new store would focus on service and convenience.
"People can grab their favourite products and fill up at any time 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," he said.
"We have food and convenience options including 7-Eleven's handmade sandwiches, wraps and Krispy Kreme doughnuts, as well as 7-Eleven's freshly ground Fairtrade Certified coffee, Slurpee including Slurpee No Sugar options and our frozen blended Smoothies, Frappes and Shakes," Mr Yerbury said.
"Our store leader and her team have been doing an amazing job working to get this store stocked and ready to welcome our customers on opening day."
While the 7-Eleven store in opening on September 28, the opening dates for two other businesses on the onsite, including a Carl's Junior, are yet to be confirmed.
