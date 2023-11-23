Nominations for the 2024 Shoalhaven Australia Day Awards close soon and people are urged to get their entries in
Nominations can be submitted until 5pm tomorrow [Friday November 24] via the Shoalhaven Get Involved webpage.
This year there are eight categories for nominations, with each eligible for prizes and awards and nominators will go into a draw to win a $500 Holiday Haven voucher.
The winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony in January 2024.
