South Coast Registersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules
Photos

Bomaderry Tigers go down in AFL South Coast grand-final to Wollongong Bulldogs

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bomaderry Tigers have closed out their strong 2023 season with an unfortunate loss to the Wollongong Bulldogs in the AFL South Coast grand-final.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.