The Bomaderry Tigers have closed out their strong 2023 season with an unfortunate loss to the Wollongong Bulldogs in the AFL South Coast grand-final.
The Tigers went down to the second-place Bulldogs, 21 (3.3) - 61 (9.7) at North Dalton Park on Saturday.
From the jump the Bulldogs looked to make up for the loss the Tigers handed them in the first round of finals.
Wollongong exploded for 21 points in the first stanza alone, while holding Bomaderry to just one point.
The Bulldogs defense looked its best that it had all season, and the Tigers appeared slightly shell-shocked at the quick start they had been hit with.
They did rebound in the second-quarter, looking a lot more composed, as they put up 12 points on the board, however it was hardly enough to cut into the lead with Wollongong tacking on another 19 to their total.
At the main break Bomaderry faced a 13-40 deficit.
In the second-half the game became increasingly scrappy with the offense slowing down and defense of both teams taking centre stage.
READ MORE:
Even with Bomaderry playing much better and limiting Wollongong's chances on offense - especially in the third period, they were unable to mount much of a comeback as they still couldn't materialise a lot going forward.
As the final whistle blew, Wollongong cheered as they took home the premiership for 2023.
Bomaderry have a lot to be proud of despite the final result, taking home the minor premiership and putting together some all-time performances throughout the regular season.
Several players were also recently recognised at the AFL South Coast presentation night for their play this season and commitment to the local club.
Club stalwart Jack Boxsell was awarded the Tom Smith Medal, which recognises the "Best and Fairest player in Men's Division One."
Andrew Ellis secured another win for Bomaderry as he was announced as the leading goal kicker for the 2023 season.
Rhiannon Taylor was voted Best and Fairest for the Division One Women's competition.
Glen Keys was recognised as Volunteer of the Year for his service to the Bomaderry Tigers club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.