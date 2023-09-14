Grumpy Old Man - I need to park these concerns while shopping

There is an old episode of The Simpsons, featuring Bart arriving at school early and repainting lines in the teachers' car park, making them slightly narrower than they had been.
The result was chaos, as teachers were unable to open their car doors despite parking within the lines.
Now, I am not usually one to quote The Simpsons, but I wonder if Bart's antics somehow inspired someone to adjust the lines at so many shopping centre car parks.
Because let's face it, shopping centre car parks are simply the worst.
It starts with the parking spots being too narrow - all in the name of squeezing in an extra car or two - which I suppose is quite fitting for the way supermarkets are constantly coming up with new tricks to try and squeeze a few extra dollars out of us.
So trying to reverse out of a parking spot means watching intently to ensure you don't scrape one of the neighbouring cars that is invading your personal space.
Then you have to watch out for cars coming from either direction along the road through the car park, as well as cars from the row behind you trying to reverse out.
And then there are the idiots who insist on walking behind reversing cars - generally stepping out obliviously from the middle of a blind spot.
Why the heck do people do that? They would never step in front of a car moving forward, but because it is reversing and the driver has less visibility then everything is okay?
Add into the mix people driving the wrong way down one-way thoroughfares, others leaving errant shopping trollies in the most inconvenient places because walking the 10 steps to put them in a trolley bay is too much effort, and the occasional domestic or childhood tantrum in the car park, and this becomes the stuff of nightmares.
Is it any wonder that incidents of car park rage have gone through the roof in recent years, as people's blood boils while trying to deal with all the different variables and stresses.
So maybe this whole home delivery caper isn't such a bad thing.
