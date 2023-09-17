South Coast Register
Pendulum, Flight Facilities late addition to Wollongong music festival Yours and Owls

Desiree Savage
Updated September 17 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 4:00pm
Pendulum and Flight Facilities have been added to the lineup for Yours and Owls. Pictures supplied
Two surprise acts have just been added to the lineup for the Yours and Owls music festival in Wollongong in mid-October.

