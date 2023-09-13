South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

The End of Winter at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on Friday, September 15

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 13 2023 - 11:39am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acclaimed actress Jane Phegan features in The End of Winter at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied.
Acclaimed actress Jane Phegan features in The End of Winter at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre. Picture supplied.

As we head into a long, hot summer after an unseasonably warm winter, many people are questioning what is happening to the climate.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.