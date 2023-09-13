As we head into a long, hot summer after an unseasonably warm winter, many people are questioning what is happening to the climate.
Many of these questions are summed up in the play The End of Winter, being performed at the Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre at 1pm and 8pm on Friday, September 15.
Described as "a love letter to the cold," The End of Winter is an extraordinary one-woman show featuring acclaimed actress Jane Phegan.
Written in the wake of the devastating Black Summer bush fires, it focuses on how winters are becoming warmer and shorter in bushfire prone Australia.
And it asks whether climate change will eventually erase the season, leaving it to exist only in paintings, fairytales, and historical accounts.
The End of Winter is about loss and resilience. It's about the places the writer goes in search of the cold weather she loves - places she can reach via public transport and the imagination.
Director Kate Gaul (H.M.S Pinafore) said playwright Noëlle Janaczewska's "unfailing ability to ignite universal emotions and laughter in all of us while gloriously revealing her own exquisite uniqueness is one of this piece's great joys".
Ms Gaul was also effusive when discussing nationally respected actress Jane Phegan, who commands the stage for the performance.
"Jane proves again that there is nothing she can't do, and this haunting tale is a testament to her courage and artistry," she said.
Ms Gaul said she had "always loved the challenge and beauty of solo performance: inherently theatrical, always intense and - when it's good - utterly mesmerising."
This conjures the tradition of performance essayists such as Spaulding Gray, the "non-theatrical performance" of Tim Etchells, and the minimalist performance style that essayists employ," she said.
"The End of Winter is from the pen of a feminist and politically attuned contemporary Australian woman and written in the wake of the devastating Australian bushfires of 2019.
"It explores the implications of our changing climate: the loss of habitats, language, the potential loss of seasons - in particular, winter," Ms Gaul said.
"The bloke-sphere of global exploration, colonisation, and polar science are examined as we are taken on a search for cold places that can be reached by public transport - or the imagination.
"Along the way we meet some feisty women of science; contemplate the feminisation of myths and legends of winter; and are asked some confronting questions about our relationship to our warming planet," she said.
"There is something of an elegiac quality to the writing as the speaker shares the loss of her mother.
"Indeed, grief and loss are themes tightly woven into this story of the end of winter - but so is regeneration, adaptability, legacy and hope. We live in a complex time of geo-history.
"Jane Phegan's skilful and sophisticated performance of this poetic, detailed and elegant text is interwoven with Nate Edmondson's and Kaitlyn Crocker's equally superb score," Ms Gaul said.
"I guarantee we will be sharing laughter and tears and I can't wait to share The End of Winter."
