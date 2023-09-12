The Dapto Panthers are the 2023 Illawarra Baseball League champions after winning a narrow clash against the Shoalhaven on Sunday at Fred Finch Park in Berkeley.
The fourth grade grand final saw the Panthers get the better of the action early on, and it initially appeared it may be a tough day for the Mariners, but they would respond.
The Panthers started with the bats, with Matt Calderon stepping up to the plate as the Mariners' starting pitcher for the match.
Calderon started well, but an error in the field proved costly and the Panthers put three runs on the board.
The Mariners however didn't panic, and they soon responded with two runs of their own to cut the margin to just one, before a clever double play from the Panthers allowed them to shut the innings down for Shoalhaven.
From here on out, the offensive explosion slowed down and the game turned into a grinded-out affair.
It became a true pitching duel between the two sides, with neither team being allowed to score thanks to the impressive performances of the respective pitchers on the mound, as well as the all out effort being shown in the field.
In the sixth innings things began to look slightly dire for the Mariners, when another slight error saw the Panthers take full advantage and extend their lead by one.
The Mariners bats continued to stay quiet all game and another series of late-game errors proved too costly in the comeback hunt. The Panthers were just too good on the day for Shoalhaven, walking off the diamond winners 5-2.
READ MORE:
Hits on the day for Shoalhaven went to Leith Grant who hauled in two singles, and Matt Calderon who recorded a single.
Pitching duties were entirely helmed by Calderon who put forth a strong performance. Caldron dished out 104 pitches, with 70 strikes and three strikeouts.
It was a very successful year for the team overall, with the Mariners and Panthers absolutely dominating the the third and fourth place Cardinals and Pirates who struggled because of the lethalness of the two leading sides.
Shoalhaven finished up the season as the minor premiers, with the Panthers coming in second, but Dapto was able to just reach that other level when it mattered that Shoalhaven could not.
Reflecting on the year, the Mariners released in a statement about how proud they are of the team and the excellent season they had overall.
"Huge thank you to all our supporters, sponsors, families who have helped Mariners have a great 2023 season and hope to see all our players back again next year."
"Well done Mariners."
The Mariners head into next season with a lot of momentum, as well as the return of some key players who were out for their pivotal final clash.
The association said that while the final result was obviously not what they had been hoping for, it just adds extra "fuel to the fire" heading into next year, with a lot to look forward to in 2024.
The Shoalhaven Mariners will old their senior presentation on October 7 at Bomaderry Bowling Club, with everyone welcome to attend.
Tickets will be $45 per head, with reservations to the event required before September 20. You can contact Kerrie Raymond on 0411 500 687 to book your spot.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.