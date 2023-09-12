South Coast Register
Dapto Panthers win 2023 premiership over Shoalhaven Mariners

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 12 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 4:30pm
Shoalhaven Mariners' Leith Grant with catching duties in Sunday's grand final. Picture by Greg Turner Photography.
The Dapto Panthers are the 2023 Illawarra Baseball League champions after winning a narrow clash against the Shoalhaven on Sunday at Fred Finch Park in Berkeley.

