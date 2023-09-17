It is officially upon us - Tulip Time is hitting the Highlands this month!
Apart from admiring thousands of colourful tulips and annuals at the Corbett Gardens, there is also plenty going on at the iconic festival.
From live music to dancing to tasty treats, and food and drink stalls, check out what you can look forward to below on each day.
CWA Bowral is going to serve Devonshire teas, coffe, sandwiches, cakes and slices in its room adjoining the gardens. There will also be handicrafts, jams, pickles, plants and other items on sale. Funds will be dedicated to different groups in the Highlands and it the room will be open daily from 9am to 3pm.
Slide through the carousel to see who is performing each day, and at what time.
From September 29 to October 1, see the tulips lit up at night, from 6pm to 9pm. There will also be food and drink stalls.
Tickets during the day for non-residents are $13 for adults, $11 for 13 to 17-year-olds, $10 for concession and $8 in groups of 20 or more people.
Tulips After Dark tickets are $13 for adults and $10 for concession.
All tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
