The Illaroo Kangaroos rebounded from an early deficit in their semi-final clash on Saturday against the St Georges Basin Dragons to advance to their first grand-final appearance since 2008.
With the two sides each recording a 1-0 win against one another this season, another closely contested, high-effort game, was the expectation.
It was Basin who was able to break through first, 13 minutes in, when Brendan Apperley navigated around the Illaroo defense before finding himself wide open against Adam Arnott in goals.
Apperley calmly slotted the ball home to gain the 1-0 lead.
Despite the defensive breakdown, Illaroo did not panic, and soon it was a tied game when a stumbling Alex Cheyne was able to beat the Basin defenders to slip home the ball into the right corner.
Tragedy came for the Dragons, when from a corner kick, the ball careened off a Basin header into their own goals just before the half to give Illaroo a 2-1 lead.
The second-half was a more grinded-out affair, with the strong defence of both sides coming center stage.
Basin struggled to breakdown the Illaroo defence, and the momentum appeared to be purely with the Kangaroos for a large portion of the latter parts of the game.
The score remained at 2-1 until at about 70 minutes into the game when Illaroo struck again.
A streaking Hayden Strand sent an absolute rocket into the top of the goal which appeared to be the ultimate gut-punch for the Dragons.
From here Basin had a few more chances, but were unable to convert on any and soon the final whistle rang out.
Illaroo walked off winners 3-1, advancing to their first grand-final since 2008.
Reflecting on the win, Illaroo's Jarvis Strand said he was pleased to see his team remain composed and bounce back from an unsteady opening.
"It was a bit of a shaky start for us," he said.
"Going behind early wasn't ideal but we knew we had goals in us and didn't drop our heads."
Strand said the side was able to flip the momentum when they realised they needed to approach the game differently to how they'd been playing.
"With the changes to the team and the opposition we had to switch it up and play a bit more on the counter than usual," he said.
"We knew that the more we could isolate their defence against our lads up front, the more chance we had of scoring."
He said the side knows the challenge going up an undefeated Milton-Ulladulla squad this weekend, but said Illaroo's confidence is at an all-time right now and that they are very excited for the culminative clash.
"We've taken down last years' two grand finalists on the road to this year's meeting with the undefeated minor premiers," he said.
"Confidence is high and we're all buzzing at the opportunity to play in a grand final."
"It should be a great game to watch."
Illaroo will kick off against Milton-Ulladulla at 3pm on September 16 at South Nowra Football Grounds.
