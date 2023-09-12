South Coast Register
Home/Canberra Times

Illaroo Kangaroos overcome St Georges Basin Dragons to advance to first Blackmore-Bolden Shield grand-final since 2008

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Georges Basin Dragons and Illaroo Kangaroos battling in the semi-final on Saturday. Picture by Tamara Lee.
St Georges Basin Dragons and Illaroo Kangaroos battling in the semi-final on Saturday. Picture by Tamara Lee.

The Illaroo Kangaroos rebounded from an early deficit in their semi-final clash on Saturday against the St Georges Basin Dragons to advance to their first grand-final appearance since 2008.

Get the latest Nowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.