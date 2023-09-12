Congratulations to the 2023 finalists Advertising Feature

The 2022 winners at the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards. Picture supplied

It's a night that our local business community look forward to each and every year.



A chance to celebrate their success, reflect on other businesses achievements and hopefully pick up a coveted award.



September 13, is the gala evening for the 2023 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.

Precedent Productions managing director and Awards founder Steve Loe said, "There's no doubt that local business owners and their staff work hard to provide the best possible service to their customers.

"That's why the annual Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards presentation night is always such a popular event.

"It's a glittering evening that gives finalists a chance to dress up and take a break so they can enjoy a night of entertainment, good food, relaxed chat and celebration with their colleagues and people from other businesses from around the district."

Mr Loe said being a finalist at the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards presentation night was an enormous achievement.

"It's also a chance for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out," he said.

"Making it to the finalist presentation is a great reflection on their efforts and everyone is always extremely proud to be there.

"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen.

"It's heart-warming to hear the deafening cheers from the crowd as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room."



Mr Loe said the high quality of all finalists had made the job of judging incredibly difficult.

The Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of Presenting Partner, Commonwealth Bank and support partners, Stockland Shellharbour, BxNetworking, White Key Marketing and Cornerstone.

"It's with great pleasure that I congratulate all the finalists on their achievements, on behalf of the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards," Mr Loe said.

"I would also like to thank the Illawarra and South Coast community for the huge support that they continue to show for their local businesses through the Awards every year.

"Without them, these outstanding businesses would not receive the recognition which they deserve."