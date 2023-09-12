South Coast Register
Iroquois helicopter served with the Royal Australian Navy for 23 years

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 12 2023 - 11:15am, first published 10:55am
The Iroquois helicopter that has been a notable Nowra landmark for 25 years was removed from its pole last week and taken away for refurbishment. Picture by Glenn Ellard.
The Iroquois helicopter being refurbished at the Fleet Air Arm Museum after being removed from a pole beside the Princes Highway in Nowra, had an interesting history.

