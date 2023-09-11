South Coast Register
Man dies while abseiling in Belmore Falls at Barrengarry

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated September 12 2023 - 10:36am, first published 9:42am
A man aged in his 20s has died after falling down a cliff while abseiling in the Southern Highlands.

